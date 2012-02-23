Feb 23 Newmont Mining, the world's second-biggest gold producer, swung to a quarterly loss as costs applicable to sales per ounce rose.

Net loss was $1.02 billion, or $2.08 per basic share, compared with a profit of $812 million, or $1.65 per basic share.

Adjusted net income was $1.17 per basic share.

Spot gold fell to $1,563.90 an ounce on Dec. 31 from $1,623.25 on Sept. 30. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore)