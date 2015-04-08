April 8 Newmont Mining Corp said on Wednesday it will go ahead with building the first phase of its Long Canyon gold mine in Nevada.

The open pit mine and heap leach operation is expected to produce between 100,000 ounces and 150,000 ounces of gold a year over eight years. The U.S.-based miner expects first commercial production in the first half of 2017. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver)