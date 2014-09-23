UPDATE 1-China's Sinopec close to snapping up Chevron's South African oil assets -sources
* Deal would give Sinopec first refinery in Africa (Adds transaction details, industry context)
Sept 23 Newmont Mining Corp raised its full-year copper production forecast after ending a tax dispute with the Indonesian government that allows it to resume shipments from the country.
U.S.-based Newmont halted exports in January after Indonesia imposed a hefty export tax that the U.S. firm said violated its mining contract. It halted production in June.
The miner said on Monday it received an export permit from the Indonesian government to resume copper concentrate shipments from the country.
Newmont, the second-largest copper producer in Indonesia, said it now expects to produce 120,000-125,000 tonnes on a consolidated basis in 2014, up from its previous forecast of 80,000-95,000 tonnes. (bit.ly/1B3dTNJ)
The company also raised its 2015 copper production forecast to 250,000-270,000 tonnes from 220,000-240,000 tonnes.
The company also raised consolidated gold production for 2015 to 5.21-5.71 million ounces from 5.1-5.4 million ounces.
Newmont's shares were marginally up premarket after closing at $23.66 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Citigroup Inc - reaffirms that it has not sent these emails to its clients and has no connection with this unauthorized email
BERLIN, March 17 Germany could file a suit against the United States at the World Trade Organization over President Donald Trump's proposed border tax, the economy minister said on Friday ahead of a meeting between Chancellor Angela Merkel and Trump later in the day.