Nov 30 Newmont Mining Corp said it has suspended construction work at its Conga project in Peru in agreement with the government, for the safety of employees and the community.

On Tuesday, Police clashed with protesters opposed to Newmont Mining's proposed $4.8 billion Conga gold mine, which would be the biggest mining investment in Peru's history.

"We will continue to engage in peaceful dialogue with local community leaders and government representatives," chief executive Richard O'Brien said.

During the past month, the Conga project and nearby operations have been halted intermittently due to protests.

Local community and political leaders worry Newmont's project would cause pollution and sap water supplies used by farmers. The company has said its environmental study adheres to the highest standards.