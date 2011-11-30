(Adds detail)
Nov 30 Newmont Mining Corp said it
has suspended construction work at its Conga project in Peru in
agreement with the government, for the safety of employees and
the community.
On Tuesday, Police clashed with protesters opposed to Newmont
Mining's proposed $4.8 billion Conga gold mine, which would be
the biggest mining investment in Peru's history.
"We will continue to engage in peaceful dialogue with local
community leaders and government representatives," chief
executive Richard O'Brien said.
During the past month, the Conga project and nearby
operations have been halted intermittently due to protests.
Local community and political leaders worry Newmont's project
would cause pollution and sap water supplies used by farmers.
The company has said its environmental study adheres to the
highest standards.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Dan
Lalor)