March 6 Newmont Mining Corp late on Monday sold $2.5 billion of notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Citigroup and JP Morgan were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: NEWMONT MINING CORP TRANCHE 1 AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 3.5 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.239 FIRST PAY 09/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 3.591 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/08/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 160 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS

TRANCHE 2 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 4.875 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2042 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.142 FIRST PAY 09/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 4.93 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/08/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 180 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS