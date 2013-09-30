BRIEF-Morgan Stanley receives non-objection
* Morgan Stanley - received a non-objection from board of governors of federal reserve system to company's re-submitted 2016 capital plan Source text: (http://bit.ly/2my9Lt6) Further company coverage:
Sept 30 Fitch Ratings on Monday revised the city of New Orleans, Louisiana's bonds rating outlook to negative from stable.
The outlook revision reflects the city's credit weakness, jail and police mandated spending and fire pension contributions which have placed additional pressure on operations and overall weak pension funding levels, the rating agency said in a statement.
* Morgan Stanley - received a non-objection from board of governors of federal reserve system to company's re-submitted 2016 capital plan Source text: (http://bit.ly/2my9Lt6) Further company coverage:
* PCM - co, its units, its canadian units, entered into a second amendment to fourth amended and restated loan and security agreement - sec filing
* Fidelity National Financial - on feb 24, abrh llc, fidelity newport holdings llc & its units, entered into first amendment to aug 19, 2014 credit agreement