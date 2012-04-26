BRIEF-FORTRESS PAPER ANNOUNCES EARLY REPAYMENT OF $25 MLN DEBENTURE
* FORTRESS PAPER ANNOUNCES EARLY REPAYMENT OF $25,000,000 DEBENTURE
* Q1 EPS $0.16 vs est $0.21
* Q1 rev up 29 pct
April 26 Newpark Resources Inc, a provider of drilling fluids, posted first-quarter results below analysts' estimates, hurt by a decline in operating margins for its U.S. operations.
January-March profit was $15.6 million, or 16 cents a share, compared with $15.9 million, or 16 cents a share, last year.
The Woodlands, Texas-based company's revenue rose 29 percent to $262.3 million.
Revenue at its fluids systems and engineering business jumped 28 percent to $218.5 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 21 cents a share, on revenue of $269 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, valued at $643.1 million, closed at $7.36 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Durba Ghosh and Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* FORTRESS PAPER ANNOUNCES EARLY REPAYMENT OF $25,000,000 DEBENTURE
* THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP REPORTS 5.69 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN CA INC, AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2k4FOMr Further company coverage:
* BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP REPORTS 5.54 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2kxDiSj Further company coverage: