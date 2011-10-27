* Q3 EPS $0.23 vs est $0.18

* Q3 rev $261.2 mln vs est $238.6 mln (Follows alerts)

Oct 27 Newpark Resources Inc , a provider of drilling fluids, posted quarterly results that beat analysts' estimates as its largest segment benefited from increased drilling activity in the United States.

July-September profit rose to $23 million, or 23 cents a share, from $19.3 million, or 19 cents a share, last year.

Revenue at the Woodlands, Texas-based company rose 13 percent to $261.2 million.

Revenue at its fluids systems and engineering business rose 13 percent to $216.1 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 18 cents a share, on revenue of $238.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Newpark shares closed at $9.34 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)