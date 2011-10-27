* Q3 EPS $0.23 vs est $0.18
Oct 27 Newpark Resources Inc , a provider
of drilling fluids, posted quarterly results that beat analysts'
estimates as its largest segment benefited from increased
drilling activity in the United States.
July-September profit rose to $23 million, or 23 cents a
share, from $19.3 million, or 19 cents a share, last year.
Revenue at the Woodlands, Texas-based company rose 13 percent
to $261.2 million.
Revenue at its fluids systems and engineering business rose
13 percent to $216.1 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 18 cents
a share, on revenue of $238.6 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Newpark shares closed at $9.34 on Thursday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
