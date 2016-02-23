BRIEF-Timken acquires Torsion Control Products
* Timken acquires Torsion Control Products, broadening its couplings product line
Feb 23 MKS Instruments Inc said it agreed to buy Newport Corp for $980 million in an all-cash deal.
MKS' offer of $23 per share, represents a premium of about 53 percent to Newport's Monday's close. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Timken acquires Torsion Control Products, broadening its couplings product line
MUNICH, Germany, April 7 Munich prosecutors are not initiating any investigation into Linde Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle in connection with his actions around a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office said on Friday.