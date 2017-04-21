BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson announces completion of acquisition of Actelion
* Johnson & Johnson announces completion of acquisition of Actelion
April 21 Indian healthcare services provider Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd said it would buy NewRise Healthcare Private Ltd from Panacea Biotec Ltd for an enterprise value of 1.80 billion rupees ($27.87 million).
The acquisition will help expand its footprint in Gurugram in northern India, Narayana Hrudayalaya said on Friday. bit.ly/2oayd4R
NewRise Healthcare, the 230-bed multi-speciality hospital, is in final stages of completion, and is likely to be commissioned in the next nine months, Bengaluru-based Narayana Hrudayalaya added.
On a separate note, Panacea Biotec said its associate company PanEra Biotec Private Ltd would sell all of its preference shares in NewRise Healthcare to Narayana Hrudayalaya.
Shares of New Delhi-based Panacea Biotec jumped as much as 9.8 percent, to their highest since March 2, while Narayana Hrudayalaya's stocks were little changed.
($1 = 64.5850 Indian rupees)
* Announces appointment of Andrew Mclean as an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it announces the start of phase II study of SI-613 in patients with osteoarthritis of the knee, in the U.S.