March 30 New rules that could require certain
brokers to act in the best interests of clients should enhance
laws already in place for some financial advisers, a coalition
of investor advocacy and trade groups wrote late on Thursday.
The letter to Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman
Mary Schapiro from groups that include the Consumer Federation
of America and the AARP is the latest development in a debate
about upgrading the standards of brokers who give personalized
investment advice. Calls for the rules change gained traction
during the 2008 financial crisis.
While the brokerage industry generally supports the change,
it is concerned about how it might affect the way brokers are
compensated, among other things. Brokers are paid through the
commissions they receive when investors buy and sell securities.
Many other types of financial advisers receive a flat annual fee
for their services.
Enhancing broker responsibilities to clients would "provide
badly needed and long overdue protections for individuals," but
the changes must be "properly implemented," the coalition wrote.
Financial advisers who register with the SEC must act as
fiduciaries, or in their clients' best interests. But brokerage
firm advisers, who must register with the industry's private
regulator, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, only
have to sell investments that are "suitable," based on factors
such as a client's age and risk tolerance.
Brokers may earn more from some investments they propose to
clients, something investor advocates say could motivate a
broker to push a more lucrative product. The flat fees
investment advisers charge, along with the different rules they
follow, typically prevent such conflicts of interest, say
investor advocates.
The coalition letter addressed points made in a July letter
to the SEC from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets
Association, or SIFMA, a trade group representing major retail
brokerages.
SIFMA expressed support for a fiduciary standard for
brokers, but said using established case law and legal
interpretations of "fiduciary" in the context of the brokerage
industry would be "commercially impractical" because of the
differences in how brokerages and investment advisers run their
businesses.
While the coalition said it understands the SEC must
consider how new regulations could affect the brokerage
industry's ability to earn money and sell certain securities,
the agency should also "avoid an over-response" to these
concerns.
The industry, the coalition wrote, either misunderstands
fiduciary law or is making an "unwarranted effort" to limit the
scope of possible changes.
Other groups that signed the letter include the Investment
Adviser Association and the Certified Financial Planner Board of
Standards.
Andrew DeSouza, a SIFMA spokesman, said the industry
continues to support a fiduciary standard for brokers who give
personalized advice.
SIFMA's July letter outlines "the optimal path forward for
regulators to establish a new standard," DeSouza said in an
emailed statement.
