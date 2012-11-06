Dish Network posts surprise addition of pay-TV subscribers
Feb 22 U.S. satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp reported that it added pay-TV subscribers in the fourth quarter, while analysts were expecting the company to lose subscribers.
NEW YORK Nov 6 News Corp : * Shares were up 4 percent after the bell following the release of its results.
Feb 22 U.S. satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp reported that it added pay-TV subscribers in the fourth quarter, while analysts were expecting the company to lose subscribers.
* Tri Pointe Group, Inc. Reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* The New Home Company reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results