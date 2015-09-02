LONDON, Sept 2 Rebekah Brooks, the Rupert
Murdoch protegee cleared last year of overseeing widespread
phone-hacking by her reporters for tabloid scoops, will return
to her old job running News Corp's British newspaper
arm next week.
Brooks, who was caught up in one of the biggest political
scandals to hit Britain in recent years, stood down from her
role as chief executive in 2011 as the crisis engulfed the
company.
Having been cleared of all criminal charges in a lengthy
trial that ended just over a year ago, Brooks will return to her
old job on Monday, the company said in a statement.
The firm also said Tony Gallagher, one of the most
experienced newspaper editors in Britain, will become
editor-in-chief of the Sun newspaper, Murdoch's daily tabloid
which is the highest-selling newspaper in Britain.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Estelle Shirbon)