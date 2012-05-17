* In exclusive talks with News International - source
* Five parties had been shortlisted in site sale
LONDON May 17 British housebuilder Berkeley
Group has emerged as the most likely buyer of the
15-acre former east London home of Rupert Murdoch's British
newspaper business, a source familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
Berkeley's St. George division is in exclusive talks with
News International, a unit of News Corp, and is
expected make an offer soon, the source said on Thursday.
There had been a shortlist of five parties.
News International put its Wapping home up for sale last
September, ditching plans to remodel the site after shutting its
News of the World Sunday tabloid in the wake of a phone-hacking
scandal.
It has been reported that offers around the 150-200 million
pound ($239-318 million) mark were received, although it was not
known what Berkeley offered.
The site, renamed "Wapping Village" by property consultancy
CBRE Group during the sales process, has been vacant since News
International moved staff on its newspapers, including The Times
and The Sunday Times, into neighbouring offices.
British housebuilder Barratt Developments and
developer Cooper Group indicated their interest last year.
Cooper was also linked to the site when it was for sale in
2008 as part of a 200 million pound scheme to create a 2 million
square feet housing, office and retail complex.
News International abandoned that sale against a poor
economic backdrop, saying at the time it would move staff from
other offices to the Wapping site, which it would later remodel.
The site, which will have risen steeply in value since
Murdoch bought it in the 1980s, was the scene of riots in 1986
which saw thousands of demonstrators clash with police in
protests at Murdoch's move to shift his news operation out of
Fleet Street.
Berkeley and CBRE declined to comment. News International
was not available for comment.
($1 = 0.6282 pound)
