Nov 5 News Corp's quarterly revenue
fell 4.5 percent, the third straight quarter of decline, as
revenue declined further in its core news and information
services business, which includes Dow Jones and the Wall Street
Journal.
The net income available to the company's stockholders rose
to $175 million, or 30 cents per share, in the first quarter
ended Sept. 30 from $65 million, or 11 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Total revenue fell to $2.01 billion from $2.11 billion.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Kshitiz Goliya in
Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)