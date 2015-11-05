Nov 5 News Corp's quarterly revenue fell 4.5 percent, the third straight quarter of decline, as revenue declined further in its core news and information services business, which includes Dow Jones and the Wall Street Journal.

The net income available to the company's stockholders rose to $175 million, or 30 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 30 from $65 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to $2.01 billion from $2.11 billion. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)