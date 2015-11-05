* First-qtr rev fell 4.5 pct to $2.01 bln
By Devika Krishna Kumar
Nov 5 News Corp, owner of the Wall
Street Journal, reported its third straight quarter of revenue
decline, hurt by a strong dollar and lower print ad sales,
mainly in Australia.
The company, controlled by Rupert Murdoch, said on Thursday
revenue from its news and information business fell about 11
percent to $1.29 billion in the first quarter.
The business, which accounted for nearly two-thirds of its
total revenue, has been struggling for the past few years as
readers shift to digital media and newspapers' advertising
revenue slides.
Still, print and digital advertising revenue at Dow Jones,
whose flagship publication is the Wall Street Journal, grew in
the first quarter.
"We really think it was a good quarter, in line with what
they had guided ... knowing that they are in this transformative
period," said Tony Scherrer, director of research at Smead
Capital Management, which owns about 3.9 million shares of News
Corp.
The company - whose revenue is largely dependent on its
newspaper holdings in the United States, Australia and the UK -
has been diversifying its business to lower its dependence on
print.
Revenue at the company's digital real estate services
business, which includes U.S. website realtor.com and a stake in
Australian REA Group, jumped 70.5 percent to $191 million.
The net income available to the company's stockholders rose
to $175 million, or 30 cents per share, in the quarter ended
Sept. 30 from $65 million, or 11 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Total revenue fell 4.5 percent to $2.01 billion.
Excluding items, News Corp had a profit of 5 cents per share
from continuing operations and revenue of $2.09 billion. A
strong dollar hurt revenue by 8 percent, the company said.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 6 cents per
share and revenue of $2.09 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
News Corp's shares were unchanged at $15.35 in extended
trading.
