Aug 8 News Corp, the owner of the Wall Street Journal and book publisher HarperCollins, reported a 5.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong growth in its digital real estate business.

The New York-based company, controlled by media baron Rupert Murdoch, said revenue rose to $2.23 billion in the fourth quarter ended June 30 from $2.12 billion a year earlier.

News Corp reported a net income available to shareholders of $89 million, or 15 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $379 million, or 65 cents per share. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)