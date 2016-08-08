BRIEF-Polarityte files for secondary offering of up to 759,333 shares of common stock
* Files for secondary offering of up to 759,333 shares of common stock - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jMyXcM Further company coverage:
Aug 8 News Corp, the owner of the Wall Street Journal and book publisher HarperCollins, reported a 5.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong growth in its digital real estate business.
The New York-based company, controlled by media baron Rupert Murdoch, said revenue rose to $2.23 billion in the fourth quarter ended June 30 from $2.12 billion a year earlier.
News Corp reported a net income available to shareholders of $89 million, or 15 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $379 million, or 65 cents per share. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* IS UNDERTAKING A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR AN AGGREGATE OF $2.6 MILLION FOR 8.6 MILLION COMMON SHARES
* Softbank Group weighing an investment of over $1 bln in WeWork Cos- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2jOK3LS