Nov 2 News Corp's Wall Street Journal will launch a new format for the newspaper with fewer sections on Nov. 14, Gerald Baker, the editor-in-chief, told employees in a memo on Wednesday.

"We must move to create a print edition that can stand on a sound financial footing for the foreseeable future while our digital horizons continue to expand," Baker said in the memo reviewed by Reuters. "As I previously mentioned, there will unfortunately need to be an elimination of some positions in the process."

A spokeswoman for Dow Jones & Co, which oversees Wall Street Journal, declined to comment. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)