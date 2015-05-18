May 18, 2015 - Banks providing over-the-counter derivatives
clearing services to their clients are seeking innovative ways
to keep those businesses alive as crippling capital and leverage
requirements sap limited returns.
As a last-ditch effort to make the economics work, some
houses are mulling deals with credit investment funds that would
see the third-party entities take the responsibility of
guarantor for swaps clients passing trades through clearing
houses.
The replacement-guarantor set-up would theoretically relieve
the bank from onerous supplementary leverage ratio requirements
that treat client margin held by FCMs at the clearing house as a
levered asset. Market participants have pushed back against the
proposal and Basel regulators are understood to be close to
making changes (see this section), but in the absence of any
confirmation, alternative solutions are under consideration.
The third-party guarantor could take the form of a special
purpose vehicle or could be taken on by the investment fund
itself, said participants familiar with ongoing discussions.
"FCMs are under the gun from Basel leverage ratio
requirements and we're looking at developing a number of
different ways - including the replacement-guarantor set-up - to
reduce regulatory burdens for firms in the derivatives market,"
said Brad Golding, managing director at Christofferson Robb, one
of the firms in discussions with banks and one that has stepped
into derivative counterparty exposures in the past.
The potential solution appears to be in its early stages and
futures commission merchants that have been approached about the
set-up say the idea is likely to raise some regulatory eyebrows.
"It's going to be a challenge to move the guarantee and
mutualisation aspects of clearing off of an FCM - both the Fed
and the CFTC would have to approve that and I don't see that
happening," said the head of one major bank's clearing
operations. "The SPV model caught a lot of heat prior to the
crisis too - I think when you combine those two ideas in front
of a regulator I think you're going to face a lot of
challenges."
Golding told IFR that solutions vary and could be structured
to fit specific firms and jurisdictions - and that it would be
up to the banks to achieve regulatory approval. However, as some
FCMs point out, there is also a question of whether clients
would ever sign up for clearing services from a bank that was
not acting as guarantor.
"What's a client going to say when you tell them they've got
to pay a fee to you for clearing services, but if they end up in
a default situation and need to find their guarantor? 'Here's a
phone number at investment fund A'?" said another FCM official.
"I don't think most clients are going to go for that."
The discussions, while perhaps a long-shot according to
some, highlight the increasingly dire straits in which clearing
providers find themselves. Last week, Nomura added its name to a
growing list of high-profile names to shut down its
international clearing business (see this section), while State
Street, BNY Mellon and RBS were the first to go.
FEE STRUCTURE SHIFT
Banks that have remained in business have been forced to
raise fees to cope with the entire regulatory framework.
"Though rising fees are not something we would ever hope
for, in this situation we understand it is warranted because of
the regulatory change and rising costs of business," said Lisa
Cavallari, director of fixed income at Russell Investments.
"But the problem right now is that we don't understand the
velocity and to what degree fees should rise. There are a number
of different models being floated across the FCM market, and
some regulations are not yet finalised so we could still see
some changes. It's tough to tell at this point what makes sense
from a fee-raise perspective."
Some are instituting "dollar per notional" rate increases
where an FCM charges US$50 per US$1m in notional, according to
asset managers. The translated US$5,000 per US$100m notional fee
is a far cry from the US$250 per ticket that banks used to
charge.
Others are introducing rate increases that multiply a
negotiated basis point rate by the amount of initial margin
posted by the end-user. A third model involves the
multiplication of a basis point rate against gross notional
exposures, rather than smaller net notional numbers that market
participants say more appropriately reflect risk.
In either case, asset managers are not pleased.
"One provider tried to institute balance sheet charges on
us," said the COO of one credit fund. "Obviously we're not doing
business with them any more."
INSURANCE SOLUTION
One proposal that continues to gain traction is for clearing
houses to buy into "CoCo Insurance" by the product's progenitor,
GSCA Capital.
This amounts to an insurance policy provided by a consortium
of approximately 20 insurance firms. The group would guarantee a
supply of cash into the default waterfall of the CCP at a
specified level in the event of an end-client or FCM default.
"The CoCo insurance product would not be the whole solution,
but it could be a part," said Christopher Cononico, founding
partner of GSCA LLC.
The product was originally drawn up to provide relief to
CCPs themselves - the firms are increasingly under pressure to
put more of their own capital in the default waterfall, known as
'skin in the game'.
But now Cononico also sees it as a potential way to reduce
the risks and costs for end-user clients associated with being a
member of a clearing house.
"Depending on where in the waterfall the insurance
protection slots in, it could take on mutualisation risk for
end-clients or members of the CCP as well - not just the CCP
itself," said Cononico.
"We view this as a potential way to allow end-user clients
to be members of a CCP without having to be on the hook for
other clients' losses or defaults."
A version of this story appears in the May 16 issue of IFR
Magazine, a Thomson Reuters publication
(Reporting by Mike Kentz; Editing by Helen Bartholomew)