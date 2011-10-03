ABB completes acquisition of Lorentzen & Wettre
Oct. 3, 2011
Zurich, Switzerland, Oct. 3, 2011 - ABB, the leading power and automation technology group, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Lorentzen & Wettre from ASSA ABLOY AB.
Lorentzen & Wettre manufactures equipment for quality control,
process optimization and test instrumentation for the pulp and
paper industry. The acquisition enhances ABB's position as a
leading pulp and paper solutions provider and complements ABB's
existing portfolio. Lorentzen & Wettre will be integrated into
ABB's Process Automation division
For full release please click on the link below
www.abb.com/news
