BRIEF-Actinogen Medical receives UK regulatory approval for Alzheimer's clinical trial
* UK regulatory approval for Alzheimer's clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Acino signs collaboration agreement with Sawai in Japan
September 5, 2011
Today, September 5, 2011 at 17.30 hrs, Acino Holding Ltd. published a news release on its new partnership with Sawai Pharmaceutical. We cordially invite you to visit our website at www.aci 1852779888
For full release please click on the link below
here
=======================================================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. [While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question].
Reuters: E-mail CEDPressReleases-Bangalore@reuters.com or pressrelease@thomsonreuters.com or call on Hotline +91 80 6677 1440 or Noorulain Saleem on + 91 80 6677 1371, e-mail noorulain.saleem@thomsonreuters.com
* UK regulatory approval for Alzheimer's clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Investors added $7.5 billion in cash to U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the week through Feb. 8, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the sixth straight week of inflows. Stock funds based in the United States took in $2.4 billion during the week, the data showed. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)
* Organovo announces fiscal third-quarter 2017 results; company updates full-year fiscal 2017 total revenue outlook