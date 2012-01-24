Alpiq announces details of job cuts in Switzerland
24 January 2012
Following completion of the consultation process with the
Personnel Committee, Alpiq today announces details of the job
cuts in Switzerland which was communicated at the beginning of
November as part of the comprehensive restructuring programme.
The company plans to shed 170 jobs in Switzerland, 130 of which
in the form of redundancies. This move affects in particular the
energy trading area and staff as well as support functions. In
support of those affected, a severance plan has been drawn up
for which CHF 12.2 million is reserved.
www.alpiq.com
=======================================================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. [While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question].
Reuters: E-mail CEDPressReleases-Bangalore@reuters.com
or pressrelease@thomsonreuters.com or call on Hotline
+91 80 6677 1440 or Noorulain Saleem on + 91 80 6677 1371,
e-mail noorulain.saleem@thomsonreuters.com