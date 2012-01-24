Canada: Building on social media success - Aviva Canada establishes new corporate presence

19 January, 2012

With success of the Aviva Community Fund, company establishes corporate pages on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, adds blog Building on the strength of a vibrant social media presence for the Aviva Community Fund, Aviva Canada, one of the country's leading providers of home, auto, leisure and lifestyle, group and business insurance, today announced the launch of a corporate social media presence. With over 34,000 Facebook likes and 3,600 Twitter followers on the Aviva Community Fund pages, the company has engaged social media users since 2009 with messages about the community improvement competition. For full pressrelease please click on the link below;

