Canada: Building on social media success - Aviva Canada
establishes new corporate presence
19 January, 2012
With success of the Aviva Community Fund, company establishes
corporate pages on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, adds blog
Building on the strength of a vibrant social media presence for
the Aviva Community Fund, Aviva Canada, one of the country's
leading providers of home, auto, leisure and lifestyle, group
and business insurance, today announced the launch of a
corporate social media presence. With over 34,000 Facebook likes
and 3,600 Twitter followers on the Aviva Community Fund pages,
the company has engaged social media users since 2009 with
messages about the community improvement competition.
For full pressrelease please click on the link below;
here
