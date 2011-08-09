BRIEF-Genpact and GE extend master services agreement
* Genpact and GE extend master services agreement with a deeper leverage of digital technology and analytics
Bachem renews supply contract with AstraZeneca
August 9, 2011
Bachem (SIX: BANB) today announced the renewal of a supply agreement with AstraZeneca, thereby extending the existing agreement between both companies. Bachem has been supplying Goserelin to AstraZeneca for more than 20 years.
For full release please click on the link below
here
=======================================================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information contained in company news releases published on this service is the responsibility of the originating company and not of Reuters. [While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of the information in question].
Reuters: E-mail CEDPressReleases-Bangalore@reuters.com or pressrelease@thomsonreuters.com or call on Hotline +91 80 6677 1440 or Noorulain Saleem on + 91 80 6677 1371, e-mail noorulain.saleem@thomsonreuters.com
* Genpact and GE extend master services agreement with a deeper leverage of digital technology and analytics
* Omega announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results; new investments and increased dividend for 18th consecutive quarter
* Applied Genetic Technologies says total revenue for three months ended Dec 31, 2016 was $10.9 million compared to $12.2 million during same period in 2015