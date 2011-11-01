Change in the Executive Board
November 1, 2011
Regula Brunner, Head of Human Resources Management at
Burckhardt Compression and amember of the Executive Board, is
handing over her management responsibilities to Susan
Ltolf on June 1, 2012.
Regula Brunner, the Head of Human Resources Management (HRM)
at Burckhardt Compression since 2002, is further reducing her
working hours at her own request and stepping down from her
management responsibilities as Head of HRM. She will continue to
support HRM in operational matters with her expertise and many
years of experience as well as her vast knowledge of the
Burckhardt Compression organization. The Board of Directors and
the Executive Board thank Regula Brunner for her many
achievements and are pleased that she will continue to be of
service to Burckhardt Compression.
