Change in the Executive Board

November 1, 2011

Regula Brunner, Head of Human Resources Management at Burckhardt Compression and amember of the Executive Board, is handing over her management responsibilities to Susan Ltolf on June 1, 2012.

Regula Brunner, the Head of Human Resources Management (HRM) at Burckhardt Compression since 2002, is further reducing her working hours at her own request and stepping down from her management responsibilities as Head of HRM. She will continue to support HRM in operational matters with her expertise and many years of experience as well as her vast knowledge of the Burckhardt Compression organization. The Board of Directors and the Executive Board thank Regula Brunner for her many achievements and are pleased that she will continue to be of service to Burckhardt Compression.

For full release please click on the link below :

www.burckhardtcompression.com

