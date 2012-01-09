Burckhardt Compression appoints new Executive Board member

January 9, 2012

Martin Heller, Head of New Machine Sales at Burckhardt Compression and a member of the Executive Board, is handing over his management responsibilities to Dr. Daniel Schillinger on April 1, 2012. Mr. Heller will assume responsibility for Business Development on the same day.

Dr. Daniel Schillinger (52) will assume the position of Head of Sales for Burckhardt Compression's new machines business and become a member of the Executive Board on April 1, 2012. Dr. Schillinger currently holds a group-level position as head of sales & marketing at an international industrial company. He has many years of experience in sales & marketing, as a department head and in board-level positions at internationally active companies such as Hilti, Mettler Toledo, Grundfos, Landis & Gyr and ABB

