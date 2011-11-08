Bobst Group accelerates implementation of Group
transformation
November 08, 2011
Negative impact of strong Swiss Franc calls for drastic
actions 8% reduction of global headcount by 2013 mainly in
Lausanne, without redundancy plan due to discontinuation of
temporary and fixed term contracts, early retirements and normal
staff turnover Back to satisfactory profit levels by 2013
Bobst Group, a leading supplier of equipment and services to
packaging manufacturers based in Lausanne/Switzerland, is
responding to the pressure of low and stagnating worldwide
demand and a strong Swiss Franc by accelerating the
implementation of its ongoing strategic Group transformation. As
part of this acceleration, non-core activities will be
outsourced and the current global headcount of 5,300 employees
will be reduced by 8% by Q2 2013. Most of this reduction will
occur at Bobst Group's Lausanne sites. Besides the outsourcing
of non-core activities, the job reductions are achieved mainly
by discontinuing temporary and fixed-term contracts, as well as
through early retirements and normal staff turnover. By
introducing short-time working of 15%-30% from January 2012 for
6 months, the company intends to keep on as many staff as
possible until the expected improvement in demand occurs, thus
retaining these jobs and know-how for the long term
