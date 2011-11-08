Bobst Group accelerates implementation of Group transformation

November 08, 2011

Negative impact of strong Swiss Franc calls for drastic actions 8% reduction of global headcount by 2013 mainly in Lausanne, without redundancy plan due to discontinuation of temporary and fixed term contracts, early retirements and normal staff turnover Back to satisfactory profit levels by 2013

Bobst Group, a leading supplier of equipment and services to packaging manufacturers based in Lausanne/Switzerland, is responding to the pressure of low and stagnating worldwide demand and a strong Swiss Franc by accelerating the implementation of its ongoing strategic Group transformation. As part of this acceleration, non-core activities will be outsourced and the current global headcount of 5,300 employees will be reduced by 8% by Q2 2013. Most of this reduction will occur at Bobst Group's Lausanne sites. Besides the outsourcing of non-core activities, the job reductions are achieved mainly by discontinuing temporary and fixed-term contracts, as well as through early retirements and normal staff turnover. By introducing short-time working of 15%-30% from January 2012 for 6 months, the company intends to keep on as many staff as possible until the expected improvement in demand occurs, thus retaining these jobs and know-how for the long term

