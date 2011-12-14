Foreign exchange USD Index pops above 80.0 on renewed EUR weakness

14/12/2011

The FOMC last night was a non-event in which the FED reiterated "significant downside risks to the economic outlook". However, the EUR/USD pair encountered renewed selling pressure. That sent the USD broadly higher against the majors, pushing the GBP/USD back below 1.5500 and the AUD/USD pair down towards parity yet again. For full release please click on the link below :

