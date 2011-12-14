Foreign exchange USD Index pops above 80.0 on renewed
EUR weakness
14/12/2011
The FOMC last night was a non-event in which the FED
reiterated "significant downside risks to the economic
outlook". However, the EUR/USD pair encountered renewed
selling pressure. That sent the USD broadly higher against
the majors, pushing the GBP/USD back below 1.5500 and the
AUD/USD pair down towards parity yet again.
For full release please click on the link below :
www.credit-suisse.com/ch/en/
