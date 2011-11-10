Cytos Biotechnology Ltd holds a Bondholders' meeting today.
Trading of Cytos shares and convertible bonds temporarily
suspended.
November 10, 2011
Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, November 10, 2011, – Cytos
Biotechnology Ltd (SIX:"CYTN"; the "Company") holds, as
previously announced, today a meeting of the Bondholders in
order to vote on the restructuring proposal for the convertible
bonds. As the outcome of the meeting is not known und such
outcome may be price sensitive, Cytos has applied with the SIX
Swiss Exchange to suspend trading of Cytos' shares as well as
Cytos' convertible bonds from the start of today's trading
session until at least one hour after the outcome of the meeting
has been communicated by Cytos in a media release. The SIX Swiss
Exchange has approved this request.
For full release please click on the link below
www.cytos.com/?id=138
=======================================================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. [While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question].
Reuters: E-mail CEDPressReleases-Bangalore@reuters.com
or pressrelease@thomsonreuters.com or call on Hotline
+91 80 6677 1440 or Noorulain Saleem on + 91 80 6677 1371,
e-mail noorulain.saleem@thomsonreuters.com