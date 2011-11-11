New Injectafer® (US brand name of Ferinject®) data to be presented at the American Society of Nephrology's Kidney Week 2011

11 November 2011

In October 2011, Galenica announced that its US partner Luitpold Pharmaceuticals, Inc. had submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Injectafer® for the treatment of iron deficiency anaemia. The NDA includes data from two large, multi-center, randomised, controlled clinical trials evaluating the efficacy and cardiovascular risk profile of Injectafer®. The data have been accepted for presentation at the American Society of Nephrology's (ASN) Kidney Week 2011 in Philadelphia (USA).

For full release please click on the link below

