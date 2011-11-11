New Injectafer® (US brand name of Ferinject®) data to be
presented at the American Society of Nephrology's Kidney Week
2011
11 November 2011
In October 2011, Galenica announced that its US partner
Luitpold Pharmaceuticals, Inc. had submitted a New Drug
Application (NDA) with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
for Injectafer® for the treatment of iron deficiency anaemia.
The NDA includes data from two large, multi-center, randomised,
controlled clinical trials evaluating the efficacy and
cardiovascular risk profile of Injectafer®. The data have been
accepted for presentation at the American Society of
Nephrology's (ASN) Kidney Week 2011 in Philadelphia (USA).
For full release please click on the link below
here
=======================================================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. [While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question].
Reuters: E-mail CEDPressReleases-Bangalore@reuters.com
or pressrelease@thomsonreuters.com or call on Hotline
+91 80 6677 1440 or Noorulain Saleem on + 91 80 6677 1371,
e-mail noorulain.saleem@thomsonreuters.com