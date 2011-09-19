Disclosure of shareholdings according to the Swiss Stock
Exchange Act: Shareholding of Eurocement Holding AG in
Holcim Ltd
September 16, 2011
In accordance with Article 20 of the Federal Act on Stock
Exchanges and Securities Trading (Stock Exchange Act), Holcim
Ltd was informed on September 16, 2011, by Eurocement Holding
AG, Bahnhofstrasse 78, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland, that it holds
through the purchase of shares 10.117 percent of the voting
rights and of the registered share capital of Holcim Ltd. This
corresponds to 33,091,556 registered shares and voting rights.
According to the declaration of Eurocement Holding AG, the
thresholds under the Stock Exchange Act of 10 percent had been
exceeded on September 12, 2011.
For full release please click on the link below :
www.holcim.com/news
