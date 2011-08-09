INFICON Repeats Strong Q1 2011 Results
August 9, 2011
INFICON Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: IFCN) recorded
significant sales increases in its major target markets and
closed the second quarter 2011 with a sales increase of +34.9%
to USD 81.8 million. Q2 2011 sales thus remained on the
excellent level achieved in the first three months of 2011.
Adjusted for acquisition effects (3.5 percentage points) and
exchange rate impacts (10.8 percentage points), the Q2 2011
sales increase was somewhat lower than in the preceding three
months.
For full release please click on the link below
here
