Changes in the Board of Directors and Group Management
October 03, 2011
Changes in the Board of Directors and Group Management:
Implenia acts on altered market conditions and decisively
pursues market expansion strategy - The Board of Directors
transfers operational management to Anton Affentranger | Former
Vice Chairman Markus Dennler becomes new Chairman of the Board
of Directors | Peter Preindl joins Group Management and will
become new Head of Industrial Construction Division
On 1 October 2011, the Board of Directors of Implenia
appointed Anton Affentranger as CEO, putting him in charge of
operations at Switzerland's largest construction and
construction services company. To ensure good corporate
governance standards, Affentranger has stepped down from
Implenia's Board of Directors and given up operational
management of his private companies. The new Chairman of the
Board of Directors, as from 1 October 2011, is Dr. Markus
Dennler who, as the former Chairman of Batigroup, has been Vice
Chairman of the Board since the merger in 2006. Existing
Implenia Board member Hans-Beat Gürtler was elected as the new
Vice Chairman. Former CEO, Hanspeter Fässler, has decided to
leave the company. The Board of Directors thanks him for his
efforts
For full release please click on the link below
here
=======================================================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. [While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question].
Reuters: E-mail CEDPressReleases-Bangalore@reuters.com
or pressrelease@thomsonreuters.com or call on Hotline
+91 80 6677 1440 or Noorulain Saleem on + 91 80 6677 1371,
e-mail noorulain.saleem@thomsonreuters.com