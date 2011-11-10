Kaba aims to increase efficiency and harness innovation in order to make best use of market potential

10 November 2011

Kaba's corporate strategy is focused on profitable growth, with an emphasis on innovation leadership in the Access Control sector (Access + Data Systems, Safe Locks) and on cost leadership in the Key Systems sector. Since 1 July 2011, the old Access + Data Systems segment structure has been split into two new segments: Access + Data Systems EMEA/Asia Pacific and Access + Data Systems Americas

