Q1 results for the financial year 2011/12
LEM records expected slow start into the financial year
2011/12
9 August 2011
LEM (SIX: LEHN), the market leader in providing innovative and high quality solutions for measuring electrical parameters, announces its results for its first quarter of the fiscal year 20
825306929
For full release please click on the link below
www.lem.com/
=======================================================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. [While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question].
Reuters: E-mail CEDPressReleases-Bangalore@reuters.com
or pressrelease@thomsonreuters.com or call on Hotline
+91 80 6677 1440 or Noorulain Saleem on + 91 80 6677 1371,
e-mail noorulain.saleem@thomsonreuters.com