Steps up its cost reduction plan; financial year 2011/12
sales outlook of CHF 200 to 230 million
22 September 2011
Following a continued slow-down of orders and the appreciation
of the Swiss franc, LEM (SIX: LEHN) issues a sales outlook of
CHF 200 to 230 million for the financial year 2011/12 and steps
up its cost reduction measures.
Following quarterly outlook statements in June and August 2011
indicating slowing order levels, LEM has taken first cost
cutting measures. The market downturn has continued in the last
months, prompting the company to step up its cost reduction plan
to adjust its cost base to the current sales level.
