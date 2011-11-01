Phoenix Mecano continues to grow in Q3 2011
01. Nov 2011
Stein am Rhein/Kloten, 1 November 2011. Phoenix Mecano, a leading manufacturer of enclosures and industrial components, continues to grow after nine months of financial year 2011. Sales, i
1852010349
740323182
1952998688
For full release please click on the link below
here
=======================================================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. [While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question].
Reuters: E-mail CEDPressReleases-Bangalore@reuters.com
or pressrelease@thomsonreuters.com or call on Hotline
+91 80 6677 1440 or Noorulain Saleem on + 91 80 6677 1371,
e-mail noorulain.saleem@thomsonreuters.com