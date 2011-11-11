Transocean Ltd. to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Energy Conference

November 10, 2011

ZUG, SWITZERLAND-Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) (SIX: RIGN) today announced that Steven L. Newman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the company, will address attendees at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Energy Conference in Miami, FL. Mr. Newman is scheduled to present on Tuesday, November 15, 2011, at 9:45 a.m. EST

For full release please click on the link below