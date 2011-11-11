Transocean Ltd. to Present at the Bank of America Merrill
Lynch Global Energy Conference
November 10, 2011
ZUG, SWITZERLAND-Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) (SIX: RIGN)
today announced that Steven L. Newman, President and Chief
Executive Officer of the company, will address attendees at the
Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Energy Conference in Miami,
FL. Mr. Newman is scheduled to present on Tuesday, November 15,
2011, at 9:45 a.m. EST
For full release please click on the link below
here
=======================================================
DISCLAIMER - The content and accuracy of the information
contained in company news releases published on this service is
the responsibility of the originating company and not of
Reuters. [While Reuters makes every effort to verify with the
company concerned that any news release is genuine, it does not
perform any other checks to verify the content or accuracy of
the information in question].
Reuters: E-mail CEDPressReleases-Bangalore@reuters.com
or pressrelease@thomsonreuters.com or call on Hotline
+91 80 6677 1440 or Noorulain Saleem on + 91 80 6677 1371,
e-mail noorulain.saleem@thomsonreuters.com