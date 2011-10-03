Swiss Re proposes election of Robert Henrikson to its BoD

3 October 2011

Swiss Re proposes election of Robert Henrikson, Chairman and former CEO of MetLife, to its Board of Directors and strengthens regional representation in its Executive Committee

Swiss Re's Board of Directors will propose Robert Henrikson, Chairman and former Chief Executive Officer of MetLife, Inc., for election to the Board at its next Annual General Meeting on 13 April 2012. If successfully elected, he will succeed Robert A. Scott who will resign from the Board after reaching retirement age

