Valora finalises syndicated loan and projects stable dividend
02.12.2011
New CHF 300 million syndicated loan facility finalised on favourable terms - Group´s capital position remains comfortable - Stable dividend projected for 2012
New 300 million syndicated loan facility finalised on favourable terms
On November 30, 2011, Valora Holding AG finalised a new CHF 300 million syndicated loan facility with a group of 13 Swiss and foreign banks on favourable terms. The new transaction, led by UBS AG, replaces the Group´s previous CHF 200 million facility. The contract covers a period of five years
