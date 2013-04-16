April 16 News Corp said on Tuesday it will call its newly independent entertainment company 21st Century Fox after the media conglomerate splits later this year.

The name 21st Century Fox - playing off the company's film studio 20th Century Fox - replaces the previously announced name, Fox Group.

Rupert Murdoch, who will serve as chairman and CEO of the new company said in a statement that "21st Century Fox is a name that draws upon the rich creative heritage of our film studio, while also speaking to the innovation and dynamism that define all of our global media and entertainment businesses and will guide us into the future."

News Corp announced in June 2012 it would separate its publishing assets from its faster growing entertainment division.

21st Century Fox will include the film studio, the Fox Network and equity interests such as British pay-TV company BSkyB.

The publishing company will retain the News Corp name and will operate newspapers like The Wall Street Journal and the Times of London, book publisher HarperCollins, Australian pay-TV unit, and its fledging education division Amplify.