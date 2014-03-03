(Corrects acquisition price of Wireless Generation to $390
million from $300 million in 9th paragraph)
By Jennifer Saba
March 3 News Corp's education division
Amplify on Monday unveiled a digital curriculum aimed at middle
school students in a move to kick-start growth in the unit after
years of investment.
The curriculum is for English Language Arts aimed at sixth-,
seventh-, and eighth-grade students, and features content from a
library of e-books, dramatic readings by actors, story
animations, and role-playing games about classic authors such as
Edgar Allan Poe.
"If this succeeds, teachers will want to use this to
orchestrate their lessons," said Joel Klein, the chief executive
of Amplify and former New York City schools chancellor.
Amplify is betting on the changes roiling U.S. school
districts, which are spending billions of dollars on digital
technology at the expense of textbooks. At the same time, many
states are moving toward adopting Common Core, a national
academic standard that Amplify follows.
Amplify will make the digital lessons available starting at
$45 per student per year in fall 2014. It plans to roll out
curriculum for students in kindergarten through grade 12 for
English, math and science at a later date.
The curriculum will work on a variety of devices, including
Apple's iPad and Google's Chromebook.
Amplify has its own tablet that it introduced last year, but
that product has faced some challenges. A North Carolina school
district suspended the use of the tablet because of technical
problems involving the charger.
Education is a cause close to the heart of News Corp
chairman Rupert Murdoch, who has been a vocal advocate of school
reform.
News Corp purchased Wireless Generation, a New York-based
educational analytics and assessment firm, for $390 million in
2010.
News Corp has since focused on expanding the educational
unit and has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the
business. For the quarter ending December 31, News Corp reported
it spent $10 million related to product and curriculum
development for the unit.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)