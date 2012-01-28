LONDON Jan 28 Police said on Saturday they were searching the London offices of Rupert Murdoch's News International and had arrested four people in an investigation into inappropriate payments to police officers.

The probe is linked to a continuing investigation into phone hacking at the now-closed News of the World tabloid, published by News International, the British arm of Murdoch's News Corp .

Saturday's operation was the result of information passed to police by News Corp's Management and Standards Committee, set up in the wake of the phone hacking scandal, London's Metropolitan Police said. (Reporting by Tim Castle; Editing by Alison Williams)