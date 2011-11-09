* Veteran News Ltd CEO and chair John Hartigan retires
* Pay-TV executive Williams to take CEO role at News Ltd
* Foxtel gets new chief from News Ltd
(Adds News Corp, Foxtel and, ex-News executive comments)
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Nov 9 Rupert Murdoch is going back to
his roots, taking up the role of chairman of News Corp's
Australian arm at a time when the publisher is battling
a hostile government.
Murdoch announced on Wednesday that News Ltd Chairman and
Chief Executive John Hartigan, a veteran journalist, was
retiring and his roles would be split, with the head of pay-TV
provider Foxtel coming in as chief executive.
Hartigan's retirement had been widely expected, and the
appointment of Kim Williams from Foxtel as the new chief was no
surprise, as he is seen as close to Murdoch.
"The only interesting thing in the move is Rupert Murdoch is
getting fully involved in all parts of the business instead of
stepping away, as some had thought," said Rhett Kessler, a fund
manager at Pengana Australian Equities Fund, which owns News
Corp shares.
Investors in News Corp have been pressing for Murdoch and
his son James to step back from the business after the phone
hacking scandal in the United Kingdom.
The Australian unit represents a small but symbolically
significant part of News Corp's business. Rupert Murdoch built
his father's small South Australian newspaper business into a
global media conglomerate both admired and reviled for its power
and reach.
"From what we've seen, it seems like a seamless transition.
I wouldn't expect the overseas markets to put too much emphasis
on it," said Simon Burge, chief investment officer at ATI Asset
Management, a top 20 shareholder in News Corp's Australian
shares.
Williams, 59, comes into the job facing a government that
has slammed News Corp's Australian dailies over their political
coverage and has scrapped a tender for broadcasting Australian
TV into Asia, which News Corp's part-owned Sky News was tipped
to win.
The government has also launched a probe into media laws in
the wake of the News Corp phone hacking scandal in Britain.
Williams has headed Australia's largest pay TV business,
Foxtel, which is partly owned by News Corp, for 10 years.
While Foxtel is 50 percent owned by top Australian phone
company Telstra , News Corp has management control.
"In his new role, Kim will be responsible for building a
strong leadership position for News Limited in digital in
Australia," Murdoch said in a statement.
A spokesman said Murdoch would want Williams to focus on
being CEO and would provide "personal support" as the chair.
Williams was sanguine about the prickly relations News Corp
has with the government.
"Clearly there are a number of people within the government
we appear to have a poor relationship with," he told Sky TV
after his appointment was announced..
"I think that any media organisation that is doing its job
will from time to time have very hostile reactions from those
that it covers and scrutinises," he said.
Williams will be replaced at Foxtel by Richard Freudenstein,
head of News Digital Media in Australia and former chief
operating officer of UK pay TV operator BSkyB.
"Both Kim and Freudenstein are very well regarded within
News Corp globally and have always been well regarded by Rupert
Murdoch," Andrew Butcher, a former chief spokesman for News
Corp, told Reuters.
Freudenstein will be taking on his new role around the same
time as Australia's competition watchdog plans to rule on
Foxtel's $2 billion takeover bid for rival Austar United
Communications Ltd .
"It won't disrupt the Austar deal," Foxtel spokesman Adam
Suckling said of the changing of the guard. "The two things are
totally and absolutely unconnected."
(Additional reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed
Davies and Lincoln Feast)