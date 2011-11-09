MELBOURNE Nov 9 The chief executive of the Australian arm of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp is stepping down in December and will be replaced by the head of pay-TV provider Foxtel, News Corp said on Wednesday.

John Hartigan will be replaced by Kim Williams, who has been chief executive of Australia's largest pay TV business, Foxtel, which is partly owned by News Corp, since December 2001.

"In his new role, Kim will be responsible for building a strong leadership position for News Limited in digital in Australia," Murdoch said in a statement. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)