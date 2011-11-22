Nov 23 Australian police are investigating
claims News Ltd, News Corp's Australian arm, tried to
influence a politician to vote a certain way on media laws, The
Age newspaper said on Wednesday.
Former National party senator Bill O'Chee issued a nine-page
statement to police last month after he was approached by a
federal police agent, the newspaper said.
"After receiving a referral, the AFP (Australian Federal
Police) commenced an investigation on Nov 4 in relation to these
allegations," a police spokeswoman said in an email to Reuters
on Wednesday.
"As this matter is ongoing it would not be appropriate to
comment any further," the spokeswoman said.
News Ltd declined to comment when contacted by Reuters on
Wednesday.
O'Chee said he was told by a News Ltd executive he would be
"taken care of" if he opposed proposed legislation regarding the
creation of digital television in Australia.
Some media companies, including News Ltd, were opposed to
the digital conversion legislation as incumbent broadcasters
received six new TV channels each for free, and it protected
existing operators by banning new TV stations for 10 years.
Earlier this month, Rupert Murdoch took up the role of
chairman of New Ltd as the publisher battles a hostile
government. Investors in News Corp have been pressing for
Murdoch and his son James to step back from the business after
the phone hacking scandal in the United Kingdom.
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Lincoln Feast)