MELBOURNE Nov 23 The Australian arm of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp denied on Wednesday allegations by a former politician that it tried to influence his vote on media laws.

Australian Federal Police began an investigation on Nov. 4 after receiving a referral related to the allegations made against the executive at News Ltd, the Australian arm of News Corp, a police spokeswoman said in an email to Reuters.

"News Limited chairman and chief executive John Hartigan categorically denied allegations of improper conduct by the company which were published in the Fairfax press today," News Ltd said in a statement.

"The executive referred to in today's report, Malcolm Colless, has confirmed that no improper conversation took place during the 1998 lunch with former Nationals senator, Mr O'Chee," it said.

It added that neither News Ltd nor Colless have been contacted by the Australian Federal Police.

Murdoch's rival news group in Australia, Fairfax Media , on Wednesday ran reports that former National party Senator Bill O'Chee said he was told by a News Ltd executive at a lunch in 1998 that he would be "taken care of" if he opposed proposed legislation creating digital television in Australia.

"I believed that (he) was clearly implying that News Corporation would run news stories or editorial content concerning any issue I wanted if I was to cross the floor (vote on non-party lines) and oppose the digital conversion legislation," The Age newspaper quoted O'Chee as saying.

O'Chee issued a nine-page statement to police last month after he was approached by a federal police agent, said The Age. O'Chee could not be reached for comment.

Some media companies, including News Ltd, were opposed to the digital conversion legislation as incumbent broadcasters received six new TV channels each for free, and it protected existing operators by banning new TV stations for 10 years.

O'Chee said News Ltd was concerned about the effect the digital conversion legislation would cause to its Foxtel pay TV business venture, as it would reduce subscriptions, The Age article said.

The probe in Australia comes as some investors in News Corp have been pressing for Murdoch and his son James to step back from the business after the phone hacking scandal in Britain. .

Earlier this year, Australia's government accused a Murdoch tabloid paper of campaigning for "regime change", as lawmakers conduct an inquiry into media laws in the wake of the worsening UK phone hacking scandal..

News Ltd. controls 70 percent of Australia's newspaper readership market.

News Corp has said an internal investigation in Australia found no evidence that its local unit had illegally tapped phones or made payments to public officials, after a three-month review of expenses at its major newspapers.

