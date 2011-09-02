NEW YORK, Sept 2 News Corp (NWSA.O) said on Friday directors Kenneth Crowley and Thomas Perkins will step down from its board and Silicon Valley venture capitalist Jim Breyer was nominated to the board.

The board shuffle comes as a regulatory filing showed that Chief Executive Rupert Murdoch's total compensation rose by 47 percent to $33.3 million in the fiscal year 2011. (Reporting by Yinka Adegoke; Editing by Derek Caney)