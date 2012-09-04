* Also nominates former U.S. Secretary of Labor Elaine L.
Sept 4 Rupert Murdoch's News Corp
announced it nominated Álvaro Uribe, former president of
Colombia, and Elaine L. Chao, former U.S. secretary of labor, to
its board.
They will stand for election during News Corp's annual
shareholder meeting on Oct. 16 in Los Angeles, the company said
on Tuesday.
Current directors Andrew Knight and John Thornton will
retire from the board after the annual meeting. Board member
Arthur Siskind will serve as a director emeritus, the company
said.
Uribe is considered a hero to many in his country for making
Colombia's cities and highways safer during his 2002-2010
presidency. He stepped down in 2010 with a 75 percent approval
rating after battling guerrillas and increasing investment in
Colombia.
Chao served as secretary of labor in President George W.
Bush's cabinet from 2001 to 2009.
News Corp has been under intense pressure and scrutiny as it
deals with the aftermath of a phone hacking scandal that has
enveloped its British newspaper arm.
News Corp plans to split the $60 billion media conglomerate
into separate publishing and entertainment businesses next year.
The company's assets include 20th Century Fox, the Fox News
Channel, the Wall Street Journal, and HarperCollins book
publishing.