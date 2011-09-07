* Three law firms now advising News International
* Broad review includes cash and charity payouts
* Company warns journalists against self-incrimination
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, Sept 7 Lawyers for Rupert Murdoch's
UK newspaper arm have begun an examination of its
responsibilities under a new British law intended to crack down
on bribery, Reuters has learned.
Two people briefed on internal matters at News Corp's
(NWSA.O) News International unit said the bribery law review is
being conducted by London-based Allen & Overy.
Lawyers from the firm have been acting as News
International's in-house counsel since the departures of the
publisher's previous staff lawyers earlier this summer during
public uproar over questionable reporting practices at the
company's now-shuttered News of the World.
One of the sources said that Allen & Overy's assignment
would be to look at the publisher's "obligations" under a new
British bribery statute which became law on July 1.
According to a description posted on the website of
Britain's Foreign and Commonwealth Office, the new law is
intended to provide a "modern legal framework to combat bribery
in the UK and internationally."
The Foreign Office said the new law makes it illegal to
offer or receive bribes and to bribe foreign officials. The law
also makes it illegal for businesses to fail "to prevent
bribery" by people working for them.
The second source briefed on the matter said some senior
executives on News International's editorial staff had already
been contacted by the lawyers about the bribery issue.
A representative for News International declined to
comment.
The examination by Allen & Overy of News International's
obligations under the new British bribery law follows the
company's acknowledgment last week that another set of outside
lawyers are conducting a broad review of reporting practices at
the company's three remaining U.K. newspapers: The Sun, a daily
tabloid, and two upscale papers, the Times of London and the
Sunday Times.
A person briefed on this review said that the main law firm
conducting the broad inquiry, Linklaters, was now being
assisted by another large London firm, Olswang LLP.
[ID:nL4E7JU0IX]
New details of the reporting practices review, which has
been under way since at least last month, were described by a
source familiar with the review.
The source said selected editorial employees at News
International titles had been advised in writing that they will
be expected to discuss several issues related to reporting
practices with lawyers from Olswang or Linklaters.
These issues include discussion of possible historical and
recent use by News International journalists of phone hacking,
the employment of private detectives, and details of dealings
with police and other government employees.
The Olswang/Linklaters review will also examine the
newspapers' use of cash payments, wire transfers and
contributions to charity, the source said.
Two sources briefed on the inquiry said that employees who
have been notified they will face interviews by Linklaters or
Olswang have also been advised that they are not obliged to
volunteer any information which would tend to incriminate them
in illegal activity.
If a journalist facing an interview fears they have a
problem, the company has offered to arrange and pay for
independent lawyers to advise the journalist how to proceed.
A company representative also declined to comment on the
new details of the broad reporting practices review. Last week,
the company confirmed the review's existence, with a
spokesperson saying it was "part of a process that started a
number of weeks ago."
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)